‘Russia’ brig sails along Neva River ahead of ‘Scarlet Sails’ festival in St. Petersburg

SAINT PETERSBURG, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The ‘Russia’ brig, a two-masted sailing ship with striking red sails, was seen navigating the Neva River on Thursday as St. Petersburg gears up for the annual ‘Scarlet Sails’ festival scheduled for 28th June, according to Viory.

The ship sailed past iconic city landmarks, including the Palace Bridge and the Hermitage Museum.

First held in June 1968, the ‘Scarlet Sails’ celebration was inspired by Alexander Grin’s 1922 novel of the same name. After a 25-year hiatus, the event was revived in 2005 and has since become one of Russia’s most popular cultural traditions marking the end of the school year.