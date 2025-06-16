June 27 declared Hijri New Year holiday in Federal Government

DUBAI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) issued a circular to all ministries and federal entities, stating that the Hijri New Year holiday for the year 1447 AH will fall on Friday, June 27, 2025.

On this occasion, the Authority extended its congratulations to the leadership, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates, as well as to the Arab and Islamic nations, praying to Almighty God to return it upon them with continued health and well-being.