Austrian Chancellor urges calm amid Iran-Israel tensions

VIENNA, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has called on both Israel and Iran to exercise maximum restraint and act with prudence, stressing that escalation is the last thing the region needs at this time.

In a statement, Nehammer urged a return to diplomacy, saying, "A nuclear arms race in the region must be prevented at all costs." He added that the crisis team at the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely monitoring the situation through ongoing communication with Austrian embassies in the region.

Meanwhile, Petra Bayr, spokesperson for the Social Democratic Party, which is part of Austria's governing coalition, emphasised the importance of mediation efforts. She said, "Mediation and international cooperation are now essential to contain the escalation."

Bayr expressed deep concern over the escalating violence in the Middle East and urged all parties to safeguard human life and uphold international law, stating that it must serve as the guiding principle for all decisions and actions during this critical period.