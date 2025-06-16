Bitcoin.com joins DMCC Crypto Centre

DUBAI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced that Bitcoin.com, a global leader in crypto news and education, and self-custodial products, has joined the DMCC Crypto Centre.

By establishing its first office in the MENA region in Dubai, this move reinforces DMCC’s leading position as a global hub for Web3 and blockchain innovation.

Located in Uptown Tower, the DMCC Crypto Centre is now home to more than 650 companies operating across every layer of the blockchain and digital asset value chain, including blockchain infrastructure providers, tokenisation platforms, metaverse enablers and major DeFi projects.

By offering a full suite of business services, mentoring, access to capital, targeted accelerator programmes and exclusive ecosystem partnerships with global Web3 leaders, the Crypto Centre has become the largest concentration of crypto businesses in the region.

Bitcoin.com has introduced millions of users to the world of digital assets through its accessible education platform and global news site. Its strategic expansion to the region through the Crypto Centre will see it tap into the emirate’s thriving digital economy, while also contributing its global expertise to accelerate the growth of the regional crypto ecosystem.

Belal Jassoma, Director of Ecosystems, DMCC, said, “The DMCC Crypto Centre is designed to bring together the brightest minds and most ambitious blockchain companies to build the future digital economy, right here in Dubai. Bitcoin.com’s decision to establish its regional headquarters within our community highlights the global pull of the Crypto Centre and the scale of opportunity that Dubai represents today. With our continued focus on driving innovation, enabling collaboration and connecting our members to new markets, DMCC remains the partner of choice for Web3 companies looking to thrive.”

Corbin Fraser, CEO of Bitcoin.com, added, “The UAE is leading by example when it comes to pioneering crypto solutions. With clear and progressive regulations, a fast-track licensing process and a genuine appetite for innovation, Dubai has created one of the most welcoming environments in the world for Web3 companies. DMCC, in particular, stands out not only for its world-class infrastructure but also for the strength and depth of its crypto ecosystem. We are proud to establish our first MENA office here in Dubai and look forward to building strong partnerships across the region from our new home in DMCC.”