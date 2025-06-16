UAE hosts 20th Asia/Oceania Intergovernmental Ministerial Meeting on Anti-Doping in Sports

DUBAI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports, will host the 20th Asia/Oceania Intergovernmental Ministerial Meeting on Anti-Doping in Sports tomorrow and the day after in Dubai, under the patronage of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The meeting is expected to witness wide participation from senior government officials and representatives of the World Anti-Doping Agency, along with delegates from sports and anti-doping organisations across Asia and Oceania.

The goal is to enhance regional cooperation and exchange experiences and best practices in the field of safeguarding sports integrity.

The UAE’s hosting of this important regional event reaffirms its leading role and commitment to combating doping at both local and international levels. The country had previously hosted the 17th edition of the meeting in 2022, with participation from 36 countries and 14 ministers, while the most recent 19th edition was held in Uzbekistan, with representatives from 38 countries and sports organisations in attendance.