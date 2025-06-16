International Trademark Association opens regional office in Dubai to advance IP protection in MENA Region

DUBAI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – In a strategic move that reflects its commitment to expanding global presence, the International Trademark Association (INTA) announced the opening of its new regional office for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The announcement was made during INTA’s Annual Meeting in San Diego, USA, specifically during the official opening ceremony. The new office is scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2025.

The establishment of the Dubai office marks a milestone in INTA’s journey, serving as a central platform to foster collaboration with local and regional partners, expand outreach and training activities, and support efforts to protect intellectual property rights throughout the MENA region. The office is expected to play a key role in policy development and in building the capacity of stakeholders, particularly amid the region’s rapid economic growth.

On this occasion, Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdulrazzaq Al Obaidli, Chairman of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association (EIPA), stated:"We congratulate INTA on this historic achievement and warmly welcome the opening of its regional office in Dubai—an innovation hub and a global leader in intellectual property legislation. This office represents a strategic opportunity to strengthen cooperation and align national and international efforts in combating infringement of commercial rights while fostering an environment conducive to investment and creativity."

Etienne Sanz de Acedo, CEO of the International Trademark Association, remarked:"The opening of INTA’s office in Dubai is a direct response to the remarkable growth in our membership across the Middle East and North Africa, and our desire to have a stronger presence in this economically dynamic and culturally diverse region. We are committed to supporting governments in their trademark protection efforts and will focus on training, anti-counterfeiting, and active engagement in policy development."

Hoda Barakat, Board Member of the Emirates Intellectual Property Association and of INTA, expressed her pride in this milestone, stating:"INTA’s presence in the heart of the region is a transformative step that will enhance regional dialogue on IP matters and open new avenues for exchanging international expertise and best practices. The UAE has consistently been at the forefront of supporting innovation, and the opening of this office is a testament to global confidence in its legal and regulatory environment."

On this occasion, the Emirates Intellectual Property Association extends its heartfelt congratulations to INTA on this pioneering initiative and affirms its full readiness to support the new office’s strategic objectives and contribute to building a more secure and equitable future for intellectual property rights across the region.