Dubai International Arbitration Centre partners with Jus Mundi, Jus AI to accelerate AI innovation in arbitration

DUBAI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) and Jus Mundi announced a groundbreaking AI and innovation partnership aimed at equipping DIAC with Jus AI cutting-edge artificial intelligence tools to streamline its operations and boost efficiency.

Under this collaboration, DIAC’s case management team will be equipped and trained on Jus AI, Jus Mundi’s powerful AI-driven legal research and workflow solution. This initiative is designed to help DIAC optimize its case management processes, leveraging advanced AI capabilities to enhance speed, consistency, and quality across its arbitration services.

Reinforcing DIAC’s commitment to transparency and knowledge-sharing, DIAC’s decisions on challenges will be made publicly accessible through Jus Mundi’s platform under this partnership for the benefit of the global arbitration community.

This partnership also launches a series of joint thought leadership initiatives between DIAC and Jus Mundi, aimed at promoting dialogue on innovation in dispute resolution, providing legal education, and creating new opportunities for arbitration professionals, academics, and practitioners in the UAE and worldwide.

As a key milestone, Jus Mundi will support the launch of DIAC’s Virtual Academy later this month, contributing its AI expertise to equip participants with hands-on knowledge of the technologies reshaping arbitration practice.

“With our combined expertise, we are confident that this partnership will bring significant value to the international arbitration community," said Jehad Kazim, Executive Director of Dubai International Arbitration Centre. “By publishing key arbitration materials and leveraging Jus Mundi’s cutting-edge technology, we aim to empower parties, legal practitioners, neutrals.”

Jean-Rémi de Maistre, CEO of Jus Mundi, stated:“We are honoured to collaborate with DIAC, the premier arbitration centre in the region, not only to make legal materials accessible to all but also to help advance DIAC’s AI capacity. Together, we are empowering the arbitration community with transformative AI tools that will shape the future of dispute resolution.”

