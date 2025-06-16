Family Care Authority extends Halfway Houses social reintegration programme to include aftercare service

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Family Care Authority (FCA) has launched the Aftercare Service as the second phase of the Halfway Houses project, marking a key component of its Integrated Care Model. The initiative enhances recovery pathways by offering flexible, high-quality treatment programmes that do not require inpatient residency.

Designed for individuals who have completed residential care or whose conditions do not necessitate inpatient treatment, the Aftercare Service provides specialised programmes, including individual and group therapy, social skills development, relapse prevention, and family support.

The service is designed for patients with mild to moderate addiction, who are of legal age, have completed detoxification, and require ongoing support. Committed to their rehabilitation, these individuals benefit from a structured and supportive environment that ensures continued recovery. It also provides care for individuals who completed the Halfway House residential treatment programme.

Operating at full capacity, the service is provided by a dedicated team of specialists, delivering care that meets the highest psychological and behavioural health standards and ensuring an effective treatment experience with a lasting impact on the recovery journey.

Salama Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority, said: “The Aftercare Service implements our wise leadership’s vision of a cohesive society by empowering individuals and strengthening family bonds and enforcing social stability. Aligning with the Abu Dhabi Integrated Strategy to Combat Addiction, the service provides a comprehensive, research-based treatment framework that drives sustainable recovery and facilitates the reintegration of individuals as productive members of society.”

Rashid Saeed Aldhaheri, Halfway Houses Section Head at the Family Care Authority said: “We believe that recovery extends beyond inpatient care, requiring ongoing, structured support to ensure psychological well-being, independence, and effective social reintegration. The Aftercare Service embodies FCA’s dedication to pioneering mental health and social services that drive lasting and measurable impact.”

