FUJAIRAH, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, has issued Amiri Decree No. (5) of 2025, appointing Hamid Mohammed Hamid Al Yamahi as Director of the Customs Department.

H.H. also issued Decision No. (7) of 2025, appointing Ahmed Nasser Mukhtar Nasser Al Ansari as Deputy Director of the Customs Department.

Both the decree and the decision shall come into effect as of today.