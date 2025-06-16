Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS’s graduation ceremony

SHARJAH, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of University of Sharjah (UoS) , attended the graduation ceremony for 566 female students earning their bachelor's degrees from UoS for the Spring 2025 batch, held on Monday in the university's city hall.

The ceremony began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, followed by verses from the Holy Quran. Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami , Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, delivered a speech expressing gratitude to Sultan bin Ahmed for his presence and ongoing support for the university and its students. He congratulated the graduates and their families, emphasising that this day is a celebration of their academic achievements, which resulted from their commitment to education and the support of their families and professors.

Dr Ajami noted that University of Sharjah is celebrating the graduation of a distinguished group of female students from various colleges, representing the pillars of cultural development, national growth, and future excellence. He explained that this ceremony marks the conclusion of this year's graduation celebrations and highlighted key statistics achieved by the university since its founding by His Highness Sheikh D. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in 1997. Over 48,000 graduates have completed their studies, many of whom hold leadership positions and contribute to the development of their communities both within the UAE and abroad. He mentioned that 65% of the university's students and alumni are female, demonstrating the pivotal role and significant presence of women in the university's journey.

Dr Ajami stated that UOS coordinates constructively with higher education institutions in the emirate. The university actively contributes to achieving the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE by implementing developmental projects and activities, alongside close collaboration with relevant federal bodies and ministries.

He emphasised the university's commitment to communication and cooperation with higher education and research institutions worldwide to ensure the excellence, quality, and modernity of its programmes and activities. This approach aims to keep pace with rapid developments and technologies, benefiting the community directly, contributing effectively to analysing its issues, finding suitable solutions, and ensuring outstanding and sustainable performance.

Dr Ajami addressed the graduates, stating, “Your journey at this university has been filled with knowledge and learning, characterized by determination and hard work, rooted in strong values of seeking knowledge, excellence, and ambition for a bright future. Your graduation today is not the end of the road but the beginning of a new era in which you will bear the responsibility of actively contributing to building the nation and elevating society. Each of your colleges has played an effective role in serving and developing the community in essential fields that any society cannot do without.”

He added, “You are the mothers of the future and the educators of the coming generations. I congratulate you on this achievement and remind you of the greatest role that awaits you—the role of a mother, the creator of humanity, the educator of generations, and the guardian of values and meanings. An aware and educated mother is the cornerstone in building a generation capable of facing challenges, anchored in its values, open to the world, and committed to its identity.”

Dr Ajami concluded his speech by expressing his gratitude and appreciation to the faculty for all they have provided in terms of knowledge and guidance, as well as the values and skills they have instilled in the students. He praised them as excellent role models and educators, praying to the Almighty to bless the graduates, guide their paths, and make this day the beginning of a continuous journey of giving, success, and excellence.

Graduate Hafsa Abdul Nasser from the College of Engineering delivered the graduates' speech, beginning by praising God for enabling the students to stand as graduates today. She expressed her immense joy, which words cannot fully capture, noting that this moment is not just a fleeting one but a glorious memory etched in their lives, written on the pages of time with the ink of patience and struggle.

Hafsa emphasised that no matter how long the journey is, its end is light and glory worth pursuing. She congratulated her fellow graduates, who emerged with victorious hearts and spirits soaring to the sky, taking the stage that would not have been lit without the spark of beginnings and sleepless nights. She extended her sincere gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, who has been a father to knowledge and a guide to progress.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi presented the degrees to the graduates from all bachelor's programmes in the Colleges of Sharia and Islamic Studies, Humanities and Social Sciences, Business Administration, Engineering, Law, Fine Arts and Design, Communication, Science, Computing and Informatics, and Public Policy. He congratulated the graduates and wished them success in their future endeavors.





