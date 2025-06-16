Non-DoC liquids supply expected to expand by 0.8 mb/d in 2025, 0.7 mb/d in 2026

VIENNA, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – Non-DoC liquids supply (i.e. liquids supply from countries not participating in the DoC) is expected to expand by about 0.8 mb/d in 2025 to average 54.0 mb/d. Growth is set to be driven by the US, Brazil, Canada and Argentina, with the main decline anticipated in Angola, according to OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report – June 2025.

In 2026, non-DoC liquids supply is forecast to grow by 0.7 mb/d to average 54.7 mb/d. The main liquids supply growth drivers are also set to be the US, Brazil, Canada and Argentina. DoC NGLs and non-conventional liquids in 2025 are expected to expand by 0.1 mb/d to average 8.4 mb/d.

In 2026, the DoC NGLs and non-conventional liquids are forecast to grow by about 130 tb/d to average 8.5 mb/d. OPEC NGLs and non-conventional liquids production are set to increase by 0.1 mb/d in 2025 to

average 5.6 mb/d and by 150 tb/d in 2026, to average 5.8 mb/d.

DoC crude oil production in May increased by 180 tb/d, m-o-m, averaging 41.23 mb/d, as reported by available secondary sources.