DGR, Kuwaiti Consulate discuss cultural, educational ties

SHARJAH, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, received Khaled AlZaabi, Consul-General of Kuwait in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at the department’s headquarters.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring opportunities for deeper engagement between the two sides.

Joining the meeting were Khaled Khalil Al Farsi, Diplomatic Attaché at the Kuwaiti Consulate, and Sheikh Majid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of DGR.

Sheikh Fahim welcomed the Consul General, underlining the significance of the visit as a reflection of the strong fraternal ties between Sharjah and Kuwait. He emphasised that the meeting provided a valuable platform for advancing coordination and collaboration in areas of mutual interest.

The discussion also covered support for Kuwaiti students enrolled at universities in Sharjah. The Consul General affirmed his commitment to ensuring the well-being and comfort of students and their families during their stay or visits to the emirate. He praised the comprehensive educational environment in Sharjah and emphasised the need for continued collaboration to streamline related services, including access to healthcare and insurance.

Concluding the visit, Sheikh Fahim announced plans for an official delegation from the Emirate of Sharjah to visit the State of Kuwait later this year, as part of ongoing efforts to bolster bilateral ties and explore new prospects for cooperation and knowledge exchange.



