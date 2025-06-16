OMSK, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – Omsk State Technical University (OmSTU) is developing a technology for obtaining fats and oils by microbiological means. This will increase the nutritional value of products and make them more healthy and balanced. This was reported by the press service of OmSTU, according to TV BRICS.

It is noted that obtaining fats by traditional methods depends on the climate and season and requires significant expenditures on agricultural equipment and personnel. The new method is based on the use of microorganisms – Rhodotorula glutinis, which is capable of accumulating beneficial fatty acids that are important for the cardiovascular, nervous, and immune systems.

During the development process, scientists create a nutrient medium for yeast, investigate ways to break down the cell wall for maximum fat extraction, and work on purifying and stabilising the product.

According to Maria Kerber, a student at the Faculty of Art and Technology at OmSTU, microbiological fats are a promising area of biotechnology that can meet the growing demand for edible fats. She added that work is currently underway to reduce the cost and scale up the technology for industrial production. This will help reduce dependence on agriculture and improve the environmental situation.

The resulting product can be used in the dairy, meat, and confectionery industries. The technology will ensure stable production regardless of the season and will allow the composition of fats to be adapted to the needs of medicine, dietetics and baby food.