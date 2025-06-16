Sharjah Museums Authority opens registration for 2025 'Happy Holiday Camp'

SHARJAH, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is inviting young explorers to dive into a summer of creativity, discovery, and fun through its 2025 Summer Camps, held across five of its most popular museums throughout July and August.

The engaging programmes are part of SMA’s commitment to nurturing children’s curiosity and creativity while offering enriching experiences that help them learn, play, and grow. All camps run from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and due to limited spots, early registration is recommended.

At Sharjah Archaeology Museum, the first national museum dedicated to archaeology and the first museum to be established in the Emirate of Sharjah. Children aged 7 to 9 can travel back in time through the camp titled “My Ancestors’ Professions, Shaping My Future.”

Taking place from July 14 to 17 and again from July 21 to 24, the programme introduces young participants to ancient trades such as farming, pottery making, hunting, and trading.

With hands-on activities and fun workshops, children will connect with the roots of early civilisation while imagining how these professions still influence life today.

At the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, one of the region’s most unique museums, attracting those interested in Islamic history, science, culture, and art. It houses more than 5,000 artefacts displayed. Children aged 10 to 12 can join “Creating with Our Own Hands” from July 14 to 24.

This imaginative programme takes children through artistic workshops exploring colours, mosaics, stone art, woodwork, weaving, and the intricate decoration of traditional swords and daggers.

Through these activities, children will gain an appreciation for Islamic heritage and craftsmanship while working together in teams.

Over at Sharjah Aquarium, UAE’s first and largest governmental marine education centre, where visitors can discover a wide variety of fascinating marine species. Children aged 9 to 12 can take part in an underwater journey like no other from July 28 to August 7.

Led by marine experts, this camp offers a close-up look at local fish, coral reefs, and rare marine creatures. The programme aims to raise awareness about marine biodiversity and the importance of protecting aquatic ecosystems, with interactive learning and real-time observation adding to the excitement

For science-loving children, Sharjah Science Museum one of the most interactive and engaging science museums in the UAE, designed to ignite curiosity and scientific imagination among children and youth.” Week one, from July 28 to 31, is designed for children aged 7 to 9 and features workshops such as Colour Factory, Melodies and Sounds, and Little Chef.

Week two, from August 4 to 7, welcomes children aged 10 to 12 for a thrilling schedule including space exploration, hands-on chemistry experiments, artificial intelligence activities, and a perfume-making session.

The camp’s fun challenges and practical workshops are all aimed at sparking scientific thinking and problem-solving skills.

Meanwhile, Sharjah Maritime Museum is hosting “Maritime Adventures” from August 4 to 14, welcoming children between 6 and 12 years old.

Sharjah Maritime Museum, the first of its kind in the UAE, showcases over 670 artefacts that trace back more than 7,000 years of maritime heritage. The museum offers unique insights into the rich seafaring traditions of the UAE, and Sharjah in particular.

This exciting camp dives into the UAE’s rich seafaring past, guiding children through the world of marine exploration, historic trade, and traditional boats.

Participants will experience a live fishing session, learn about fishing tools and types of fish, sample delicious traditional Emirati dishes, and create their own scented herbal candles as special souvenirs.

Sharjah Museums Authority is proud to offer these summer camps as a central part of its ongoing mission to provide inclusive, engaging, and educational experiences for the community.

By turning its museums into vibrant learning hubs during the summer, SMA continues to inspire the next generation of scientists, artists, historians, and environmental stewards.