Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs Smart and Autonomous Systems Council meeting

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, has chaired the third meeting of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC), held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting reviewed progress across key projects and initiatives within Abu Dhabi’s smart and autonomous systems sector, highlighting key technological and regulatory developments, as well as the rapid advancements shaping this crucial sector at local, regional and global levels.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reaffirmed the council’s commitment to supporting the smart and autonomous systems sector in Abu Dhabi, as a strategic pillar within the emirate’s broader technological and digital transformation framework. H.H. commended the efforts and ongoing collaboration among all relevant entities and stakeholders in the industry.

H.H. also highlighted the importance of increasing investment in innovation, research and development, and technology-driven solutions.

H.H. emphasised the need to consolidate efforts among stakeholders to accelerate growth in this crucial sector, enhance performance and operational efficiency, and further strengthen Abu Dhabi’s global position in the development of future technologies.

Also in attendance at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office; Badr Saleem Sultan Al-Olama, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office; and Sultan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Office Director of the Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

