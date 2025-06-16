ADNOC Drilling announces appointment of Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi as CEO

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – ADNOC Drilling Company PJSC (“ADNOC Drilling” or the “Company”) (ADX symbol: ADNOCDRILL / ISIN: AEA007301012) announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi as the new ADNOC Drilling Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Abdulrahman Abdulla Al Seiari, the Company’s current CEO, will retire at the end of the year following more than 45 years of dedicated service to ADNOC and ADNOC Drilling. He will remain in an advisory capacity through the year-end to support a smooth and seamless leadership transition.

Commenting on the leadership transition, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO and Chairman of ADNOC Drilling, said: “We extend our deep appreciation to Abdulrahman for more than four decades of distinguished service to ADNOC and ADNOC Drilling. Under his leadership, the company has transformed into one of the world’s largest and most technologically advanced energy services providers. His commitment to operational excellence, safety and national talent development has laid a strong foundation for continued success.

“As we look to the future, we are pleased to welcome Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi as CEO of ADNOC Drilling. With deep operational expertise and a proven leadership track record across the ADNOC value chain, Abdulla is ideally positioned to advance ADNOC Drilling’s strategy of delivering profitable growth and long-term value creation, while ensuring continued efficiency and performance across all operations. I am confident that under his leadership, ADNOC Drilling will continue to deliver outstanding results for its shareholders, the UAE, and the wider energy sector.”

Al Seiari’s retirement marks the culmination of a distinguished career spanning more than 45 years with ADNOC. As CEO of ADNOC Drilling, he led the Company through a historic transformation, including its landmark initial public offering on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which was 31 times oversubscribed, a record at the time. Under his leadership, ADNOC Drilling has evolved into a high-performing, technology-enabled, future-focused energy services company.

Al Messabi brings a wealth of industry experience and a track record in leadership and value creation in diversified and challenging aspects across the energy sector. He previously served as CEO of ADNOC Sour Gas and, prior to that, CEO of ADNOC Refining. His leadership has consistently delivered operational excellence, business transformation, and sustainable growth across ADNOC’s upstream and downstream portfolio. His deep expertise in managing complex energy operations and driving strategic expansion will support ADNOC Drilling’s continued growth and ambition.

ADNOC Drilling remains committed to its industry leadership position and accelerating its strategic priorities, including regional expansion, technology integration and sustainable value growth

