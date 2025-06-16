Ras Al Khaimah Customs launches first TIR land transit shipment to Poland via international network

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – Ras Al Khaimah Customs Department announced the launch of the first transit shipment using the TIR (Transports Internationaux Routiers) system from the emirate's Northern Free Zone Customs towards Poland, passing through several European and Asian countries via an international road network.

This achievement represents a strategic milestone in Ras Al Khaimah Customs' efforts to activate the TIR system in cooperation with UAE Customs and the International Road Transport Union (IRU). This will enhance the system's effectiveness in accelerating and facilitating cross-border trade and support the country's efforts to enhance logistical and commercial integration with regional and global markets.

Dr. Rashid Rashid Al Mehrazi, Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Customs, emphasised that this achievement reflects the department's commitment to supporting the vision of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, to facilitate international trade. He noted that the activation of the TIR system constitutes a key pillar in enhancing the UAE's competitiveness on the global transit map and confirms the readiness of the country's infrastructure and logistics to support transit trade.

He explained that Ras Al Khaimah Customs is working to expand the scope of the system's implementation in cooperation with local and international partners, making the emirate a reliable and efficient launching point linking markets in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe, particularly through free zones and other border crossings.