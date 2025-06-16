UAE President, Greek Prime Minister hold phone call to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

ABU DHABI,16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, held a phone call today during which they discussed bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and Greece.

The call also addressed the latest developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional peace and security. In this context, both sides stressed the need to intensify efforts aimed at de-escalation and the importance of pursuing diplomatic means to resolve disputes.