Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend graduation ceremony for 2025 Cohort at Ajman University

AJMAN, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, along with H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University, attended the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of the "Class of 2025" from Ajman University. The ceremony celebrated more than 300 graduates and was held this morning at the Sheikh Zayed Centre for Conferences and Exhibitions on campus, amid an atmosphere of joy and pride.

In attendance also was Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi praised the high level achieved by higher education in the UAE, affirming that investment in human capital is the true wealth of the nation. H.H. emphasised that today's graduates are the cornerstone of the comprehensive renaissance the country is witnessing under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

H.H. noted that Ajman University has become an academic and intellectual beacon contributing to development through its distinguished graduates. He appreciated the efforts of the Board of Trustees, the administration, and the academic staff in establishing the university’s position both locally and globally.

H.H. extended his congratulations to the graduates and their families, stressing that their graduation marks the beginning of a promising professional journey filled with real experiences and contributions. He wished them success in their academic and career paths across various fields of work and innovation.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stated that by graduating the second cohort of the Class of 2025, Ajman University is actively contributing to human development, scientific research, and meeting the needs of society for qualified professionals in various disciplines. He praised the university's journey in producing generations equipped with knowledge, culture, and values, which has strengthened its standing locally and internationally.

H.H. also acknowledged the continued efforts of the UAE's wise leadership in educating its citizens and supporting students as vital contributors to comprehensive development and societal progress toward building a nation illuminated by knowledge and science.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Tourism Development Department; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department and Vice Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees; Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment and Member of the University Board of Trustees; as well as heads and directors of government departments, college deans, faculty members, graduates’ families, and distinguished guests.

Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, delivered a speech expressing deep gratitude to H.H. the Ruler of Ajman for his continued support and visionary leadership, which played a pivotal role in achieving the university’s goals and strategic vision.

He also commended the ongoing support and ambitious vision of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi in fostering a competitive educational environment that promotes research, innovation, and community responsibility, empowering youth to realize their potential confidently and competently.

Graduate Abdullah Hussein Al Rumaithi gave the graduates’ speech, expressing pride in the knowledge and education they received and thanking the nation's leadership, the university administration, faculty, and families for their unwavering support.



H.H. the Ruler of Ajman, accompanied by H.H. the Crown Prince honoured postgraduate students and top-performing graduates. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, along with Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi and Dr. Karim Seghir, distributed certificates to all graduates. Sheikh Ammar also presented the university’s commemorative shield to the Ruler of Ajman, followed by a similar shield being presented to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.