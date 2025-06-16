EPA Board holds second meeting, reaffirms commitment to sustainable publishing industry, Emirati publishers’ empowerment

SHARJAH,16th June, 2025 (WAM) – – The Board of the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) held its second meeting of its ninth term, reviewing a number of key agenda items that reflect the Association’s commitment to enhancing the sustainability of the UAE’s publishing sector and strengthening its position both regionally and globally. By empowering local publishers, they are opening doors to new avenues for them in international markets.

he meeting commenced with the approval of the minutes from the General Assembly and the previous Board meeting, paving the way for discussions on the Association’s key achievements over the past period. The Board reviewed EPA’s most significant milestones in 2024 and the first half of 2025, in addition to examining the action plan for the second half of the current year and upcoming cultural participations in international book fairs — most notably the Beijing International Book Fair.

The Board reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the growth and prosperity of the national publishing sector and solidifying its sustainability by empowering Emirati publishers, establishing direct channels with relevant global institutions and organisations, as well as exploring opportunities for joint cooperation. It also emphasised the importance of building literary bridges with publishers around the world through direct meetings focused on the sale and acquisition of publishing and translation rights.

The Board underscored its dedication to continuing the cultural journey led by the Emirates Publishers Association since its inception.

Commenting on the outcomes of the meeting, Amira Bukadra, President of the EPA Board, said: “This meeting served as a strategic milestone in shaping the next phase of our efforts, through which we aspire to expand the reach of Emirati cultural influence across the global publishing landscape and further develop the sector in ways that positively contribute to the growth of the UAE’s creative economy — a key pillar of the nation's vision for a more diversified and sustainable future.

In this context, we reaffirm our commitment to continuing our work in line with the guidance of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder and Honorary President of the EPA, whose determination and innovation inspire every step we take to enrich the national cultural scene. Her leadership continues to motivate us to build upon our achievements and explore new pathways to strengthen the global competitiveness and impact of Emirati publishers”.

