Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency selects UAEU engineering student project for Asian Try Zero-G 2025

AL AIN, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has selected a student team from the Mechanical Engineering Department at United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) after the nomination by Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, to participate in the prestigious Asian Try Zero-G 2025 (ATZ-G 2025) program. The experiment will be conducted aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in the second half of 2025.

Dr. Waleed Ahmed, Associate Professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department and team supervisor, emphasised that the team's selection by this esteemed international space agency came as a result of their sustained efforts and dedication over two academic semesters.

The team comprising Hamdan Almeqbaali, Akio Alnajjar, Ahoud Alkaabi, Hessa Alghaithi, Mariam Alnuaimi, and Wedemah Alnuaimi, conducted extensive theoretical investigation supported by experimental testing and using engineering simulations software, and proposed an experiment under the theme "Investigating Harmonic Motion and Damping Effects in Microgravity." Their project stood out among submissions from over 500 international universities and was recognized for presenting new scientific data and insights not previously explored.

The selection of UAEU’s project underscores the university’s strong position in the field of scientific research, particularly space science, and reflects its advanced research infrastructure. It also enhances UAEU's global reputation as a hub for innovation and discovery.

This participation represents a proud milestone in UAEU’s growing contributions to space exploration and demonstrates the university’s commitment to producing ground-breaking research that serves society and advances scientific understanding.

