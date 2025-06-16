45 women, children killed, 75 injured in Israeli attacks on Iran

TEHRAN, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – Iran announced that 45 women and children have been killed since the start of Israeli strikes and another 75 injured.

In comments at a televised interview, Fatemeh Mohajerani, spokesperson for the government, said her government is committed to providing accurate information to the public, calling on citizens not to gather at the sites of events for their own safety and to facilitate the work of relief and rescue teams.