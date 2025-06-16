DFSA begins engagement with firms selected for its Tokenisation Regulatory Sandbox

DUBAI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent regulator of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), today announced the next phase of its Tokenisation Regulatory Sandbox, beginning engagement with firms selected to join its Innovation Testing Licence programme – the DFSA’s regulatory sandbox that allows entities to test innovative financial products and services under a controlled environment.

The DFSA continues to differentiate itself through initiatives that support innovation across the FinTech ecosystem. The Authority launched its Innovation Testing Licence in 2017, and remains focused on building an adaptive, forward-looking market that is aligned with the emerging needs of both traditional and non-traditional financial institutions, investors, and entrepreneurs.

In 2021, the DFSA introduced its first-of-its-kind Investment Token regime to regulate tokens used as investment instruments, and implemented an enhanced Crypto Token regime in 2022 as a second-phase framework for classifying, recognising, and governing crypto tokens. This was followed in June 2024, when the DFSA further refined its approach with amendments – including streamlined token-recognition criteria and the first approvals of stablecoins – underscoring its commitment to adaptive, responsible innovation.

Applying this strategy more broadly, the DFSA’s Tokenisation Regulatory Sandbox, launched in March 2025, received 96 expressions of interest from across the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, European Union, Canada, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The launch of the sandbox marks a major step forward in the DFSA’s strategy to support responsible financial innovation within the DIFC and reflects its growing focus on tokenisation as a transformative force in financial services.

The expression of interest process provided the DFSA with valuable insight into the diversity and maturity of tokenisation models being developed globally. Applications included proposals to tokenise financial assets and instruments, such as bonds (including Islamic bonds, or sukuk), units in a fund (including money market funds and property funds), and the trading and safe custody of those assets – reflecting the broad potential of tokenisation across the financial ecosystem.

The initiative attracted strong interest from both established financial institutions wishing to explore tokenisation use cases and innovative start-ups looking to scale breakthrough digital asset solutions in a regulated environment.

Speaking at the DFSA’s Policy & Legal Roundtable, Charlotte Robins, Managing Director, Policy & Legal, said: “The global interest in our Tokenisation Regulatory Sandbox signals the importance of, and growing appetite for, responsible innovation, and recognises the appeal of DFSA’s regulatory approach to innovation. As a regulator, our role is to support innovation and its positive contribution to the financial markets in ways that maintain market integrity and protect the public interest within the DIFC. By working closely with local and global firms through the sandbox, we are encouraging responsible innovation and helping to ensure that new ideas are tested against regulatory expectations.”

Following a detailed review, applicants were assessed based on their business model, clarity of use case, and readiness to test. Some firms were invited into the sandbox for live testing under the Innovation Testing Licence, while others were considered suitable for full authorisation under existing rules due to the maturity of their operations and experience in other regulated jurisdictions.

The DFSA will now work with the firms selected for the Innovation Testing Licence to co-develop bespoke testing plans. Sandbox participants will begin trials within a controlled environment in the coming weeks. The outcomes from this cohort will help inform future regulatory policy and potential refinements to the DFSA’s evolving digital assets and broader innovation frameworks.

The DFSA’s Tokenisation Regulatory Sandbox underscores the DFSA’s commitment to enable innovation in a way that is responsible, informed, and aligned with global regulatory best practice – supporting the DIFC’s position as a leading hub for digital finance, and aligning with Dubai’s Economic Agenda D33, which aims to make Dubai one of the world’s top four global financial hubs by 2033.