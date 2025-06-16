UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spoke by telephone today with His Excellency Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, to review bilateral relations and opportunities to strengthen cooperation, as well as the latest situation in the Middle East.

The two sides discussed recent developments in the region and the ongoing risk posed to security and stability. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the Iraqi Prime Minister underscored the importance of de-escalation, restraint, and the resolution of conflicts through diplomatic means, in the interest of the region and its peoples.