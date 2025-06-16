Kalimat Foundation raises AED 135,000 to support children in Gaza

SHARJAH, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – Kalimat Foundation (KF), the UAE-based non-profit dedicated to empowering children through access to books and knowledge, has donated AED 135,000 to Emirates Red Crescent’s “Tarahum – for Gaza” humanitarian appeal.

The funds were raised through sales of a heritage inspired merchandise collection titled “Stitching Hope for Gaza”; mobilising widespread public and community support, and uniting people in solidarity with the people of Gaza. The donation was officially handed over at the Emirates Red Crescent branch in Sharjah, underscoring KF’s commitment to using creativity and collective effort to support those in need.

Amna Al Mazmi, Director of Kalimat Foundation, emphasised the campaign’s purpose saying, “The overwhelming response to ‘Stitching Hope for Gaza’ has been deeply moving. This campaign was created through a desire to offer urgent support and express unwavering solidarity with the children of Gaza during unimaginably difficult times. By weaving the rich tapestry of Palestinian heritage into products that people could embrace, we created a powerful channel for compassion. We extend our deepest gratitude to every individual who purchased an item, and to our incredible partners who helped share this message of hope so widely. This is solidarity in action.”

The “Stitching Hope for Gaza” campaign was a heartfelt fusion of cultural expression and humanitarian action, launched as a gesture of solidarity with the people of Gaza, particularly the children enduring the devastating impact of the ongoing war. Through a special merchandise line deeply inspired by heritage, the collection celebrated the beauty and symbolism of Palestinian culture, prominently featuring the revered keffiyeh pattern and the intricate artistry of traditional Palestinian embroidery (Tatreez).

The collection featured a diverse range of items, including stylish t-shirts, handbags, leather and fabric wallets, and scarves. It also included a collection of stationery such as notebooks, stickers, pen holders, and collectible pins. Receiving incredible public support, Over 2,000 items were purchased throughout the campaign, and each piece served as a symbol of compassion, with all proceeds directly supporting critical aid for affected children through the Emirates Red Crescent.

The proceeds of ‘Stitching Hope for Gaza’ powerfully underscores Kalimat Foundation's commitment to leveraging culture and community engagement for humanitarian impact. The Foundation remains dedicated to supporting vulnerable children through access to books and knowledge, and will continue its mission to provide hope and essential support to children in need worldwide.



