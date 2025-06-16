Dubai’s General Network for Government Communication highlights collaborative efforts to showcase Emirate’s global vision

DUBAI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – The General Network for Government Communication (GNGC), under the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, held its quarter meeting at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC). The meeting reaffirmed the network’s commitment to enhancing strategic integration among Dubai’s government entities to amplify the emirate’s achievements and communicate its ambitious vision to the world.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation; Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation; Sabah Salem Al Shamsi, Acting Assistant Secretary General for Government Communication and General Secretariat Affairs; as well as directors and officials of government communication departments from various entities in Dubai.

In his remarks, Sultan bin Sulayem emphasised the pivotal role of government communication in highlighting Dubai’s successes and cementing its position as a global hub for trade and logistics.

He said: “Government communication plays a fundamental role in showcasing Dubai’s achievements and solidifying its status as a leading global destination. At the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, we are dedicated to collaborating with the government entities to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Through integrated, innovative, and sustainable solutions in the trade and logistics sectors, we strive to enhance Dubai’s reputation and foster strategic partnerships both locally and internationally.”

Welcoming attendees to the meeting, Sabah Salem Al Shamsi praised PCFC for hosting the session at the recently inaugurated headquarter. He said: “We are gathered today at a venue that represents the beginnings of Dubai’s journey in international trade. The area of Port Rashid stands as a testament to the emirate’s transformation into a key global business centre. Government Communication in Dubai is an integrated framework to promote Dubai’s ambitious plans and engage communities in shaping its future. By working together, communication teams across Dubai ensure that the emirate’s narrative is shared with the world in a way that reflects its leadership and global standing.”

The meeting featured insightful presentations from various government entities. Hind Shaker, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication at PCFC, shared the corporation’s strategic approach to developing its institutional identity and unifying its messaging to enhance visibility both locally and internationally. She showcased initiatives that have strengthened internal and external communication, furthering Dubai’s strategic trade objectives.

Hessa Al Hashmi, Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication at the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, presented the authority’s updated brand identity, “Back to Beginnings, with New Horizons.” The refreshed identity aligns with Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub, reflecting the sector's rapid transformation while honouring Dubai’s legacy in aviation.

The meeting also featured a presentation by Fatima Alawi, Head of Government Relations at Expo City Dubai, on Dubai’s hosting of the Asia-Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors’ Forum 2025. Taking place from 27 to 29 October 2025 at Dubai Expo City, the event will mark its first-ever edition in the Middle East. Bringing together city leaders, urban planners, and policymakers, the summit will provide a platform to discuss the future of smart and sustainable cities while exploring opportunities for global collaboration and investment in urban development.

The meeting concluded with participants reaffirming the importance of collaboration among Dubai’s government entities to ensure cohesive messaging and maximise the impact of communication initiatives. They emphasised the power of storytelling in highlighting Dubai’s achievements and building its reputation as a global leader.

