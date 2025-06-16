‘My Blood, for My Country’ campaign proves life-saver

DUBAI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – Marking World Blood Donor Day, observed annually on 14 June, Dubai Health held a ceremony to honour the collective efforts of the community and recognise key contributors to the ‘My Blood, for My Country’ campaign, including government entities, private institutions, and individual donors, who have played a vital role in the campaign’s success since its launch in 2012.

A total of 43 strategic partners were recognised during the event. This included 11 government entities; 10 private institutions, including charities and foundations; and 22 individual donors.

The campaign is a collaboration between Dubai Health, Al Ameen Service, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and the Emarat Al Youm newspaper. Over the past 13 years, it has helped ensure a steady supply of blood for patients in both public and private healthcare facilities, including Dubai Health’s Thalassemia Center, while promoting a culture of voluntary blood donation across the community as a humanitarian and social responsibility.

Since its inception, the campaign has encouraged the participation of over 300,000 donors, helping collect more than 500,000 units of blood and playing a crucial role in saving lives.

The ‘My Blood, for My Country’ campaign aims to embed blood donation as a vital humanitarian and national responsibility, while expanding the donor base, especially among those with rare blood types and first-time donors.

A key focus of the campaign is to engage youth aged 18 to 30, promoting blood donation as part of a healthy, socially responsible lifestyle. Public and private organisations are also encouraged to conduct and support donation drives.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Muna Tahlak, Chief Medical Officer at Dubai Health, expressed her gratitude to the campaign’s strategic partners, whose sustained support has directly contributed to life-saving efforts.

She noted that over the campaign’s 13-year journey, more than 300,000 donors from 150 different nationalities contributed to collecting over 500,000 units of blood. In 2024 alone, the initiative saw a notable increase in first-time donors, who accounted for 54% of the total, while youth made up 41% of the donor base.

Dr. Tahlak highlighted the campaign’s positive outcomes and longevity, which reflect the strong community support it has received since its launch. She thanked everyone who has donated blood to help save lives and called on all members of the community to continue supporting the campaign and championing a culture of voluntary blood donation.

Omar Al Falasi, General Supervisor of Al Ameen Service, affirmed that the ‘My Blood, for My Country’ campaign continues to promote a spirit of solidarity among members of the community, as it carries messages of giving and humanitarian work, besides inspiring a spirit of initiative within society.

Al Falasi added that over the course of a decade, the campaign has reflected positive outcomes for the community, both for donors and those in need, contributing to disease prevention and raising overall health standards in the country. He also noted that the Al Ameen Service continues to enhance its positive role in consistently contributing to the safety and health of community members.

Mona Bajman, CEO of the Shared Support Services Sector at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), stated that the ‘My Blood, for My Country’ campaign has become a pioneering model of sustainable community engagement. The initiative has delivered tangible results in supporting the national blood donation system and in promoting a culture of compassion and giving across the country.

She commended the vital role played by all supporting stakeholders—including government and private sector institutions, voluntary initiatives, and individuals—affirming that this constructive collaboration has been instrumental in the campaign’s success and in achieving its humanitarian and health-related objectives.

She further highlighted that the lasting impact of the campaign over 13 years, along with the steady increase in donor numbers and the expansion of community participation, reflects both institutional and societal commitment to supporting national humanitarian initiatives. Its success also underscores the value of strong partnerships in ensuring long-term positive outcomes.

Ibrahim Shukrallah, Editor-in-Chief of Emarat Al Youm Newspaper, stressed that the ‘My Blood, for My Nation’ campaign has become one of the UAE’s most prominent models for instilling a culture of blood donation and fostering volunteer-driven humanitarian work. He pointed out that the campaign's achievements over more than a decade reflect the solidarity between national institutions and members of society in saving lives and supporting patients in critical need of blood.

He stated that Emarat Al Youm is proud to have been a strategic partner in this pioneering national initiative since its inception, and considers supporting the campaign as its professional and humanitarian duty. He explained that Emarat Al Youm has, over the past several years, employed all its media capabilities, from digital platforms to print, to share the campaign’s message with the widest possible audience, and encourage active community participation in blood donations.

He added that honouring donors and partners is a gesture of recognition and gratitude for everyone who contributed to the campaign's success. It also serves as an invitation to the community to continue promoting a culture of blood donation. He emphasised that the national press continues to be a vital partner in supporting initiatives that make a real difference in people's lives.



