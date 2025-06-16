Israel attacks Iranian Broadcasting HQ; flight suspension extended

TEHRAN, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – The headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) was hit this evening in an Israeli attack, resulting in material damage. As of now, no human casualties have been reported.

According to Tasnim International News Agency, the attack targeted one of the IRIB's buildings.

In a related development, Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority announced the cancellation of all domestic and international flights in Iran until 2:00 AM tomorrow, Tuesday, Tehran local time.

The authority had earlier announced a prolongation of the suspension for all domestic and international flights across the country, effective until 2:00 PM Iran local time today, Monday. According to its spokesperson, this decision was made in light of the prevailing exceptional circumstances in Iran, aiming to safeguard the well-being of passengers and ensure aircraft security.

The public was strongly encouraged to refrain from visiting airports and to depend exclusively on official sources for flight schedule information.