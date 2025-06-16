NCEMA addresses HazMat risks & threats in new workshop series

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) --As part of its commitment to bolstering the preparedness of local entities for hazardous materials (HazMat) incidents, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) held two-day specialised workshops addressing their inherent risks.

These workshops were held in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman, with the participation of 65 representatives from 25 local entities across various specializations.

The workshops are part of a series organised by NCEMA, which previously covered Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain. This initiative falls within a national plan aimed at raising institutional awareness and developing readiness and rapid response to HazMat incidents. It achieves this by providing participants with modern methodologies in risk assessment, analysing potential scenarios, and coordinating joint efforts among relevant authorities.

Ali Rashid Al Neyadi, NCEMA Director General, stated, "National efforts in confronting HazMat incidents require high readiness and effective integration among various entities. Organising these workshops falls within NCEMA's strategy to continue to build the capabilities of local personnel and empower them with modern tools and methodologies for risk management, ensuring a comprehensive and rapid response in the event of any emergency incident."

He noted that NCEMA continues to offer these workshops to relevant entities involved in HazMat management, as part of a collaborative approach based on coordination, training, and qualification, to ensure the safety of lives and property and enhance community security.

At the conclusion of the workshops, participants expressed their appreciation to NCEMA for organising these specialised workshops, which contribute to raising the efficiency of personnel and enhancing the exchange of knowledge and expertise among local entities.