Abdullah bin Zayed, Lebanese Prime Minister discuss regional developments over phone

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call today with Dr. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of the sisterly Republic of Lebanon, during which they discussed the latest developments in the region and their implications for regional peace and security, in the wake of the Israeli military targetting of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the call, the UAE top diplomat and the Lebanese Prime Minister stressed the importance of preventing the expansion of the conflict and working toward de-escalation.

They also emphasised the importance of adopting diplomatic solutions and constructive dialogue as a means to address crises, thereby contributing to maintaining the region's stability and safeguarding the security of its peoples.