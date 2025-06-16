Germany evacuates its citizens from Israel; UK advises its nationals to stay near shelters

WORLD CAPITALS, 16th June, 2025 (WAM)-- Germany announced it will begin evacuating its citizens from Israel, while the United Kingdom urged its nationals there to register on the “Register Your Presence” portal and follow local authorities' advice to stay near shelters.

This comes amid reports that Iran is preparing for "the largest and most violent missile attack in history on Israeli territory."

A spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry stated today that Germany will start evacuating its citizens from Israel via the Jordanian capital Amman on a chartered flight scheduled for Wednesday.

He added that German citizens in Israel who have registered on the Elefand crisis preparedness list have already been notified about this evacuation option and provided with the necessary details.

The UK advised its citizens in Israel to register with the British government, saying it seeks to establish a clear picture of who is in the area in case assistance is needed.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, speaking to reporters during the G7 Summit in Canada, said:

“For British citizens in Israel, we are advising them today to register their presence there.”

A spokesperson for Starmer, in a separate press conference in London, stated that officials want to gather information on British citizens in the region.

The spokesperson also noted that the UK is working to enhance logistical support for its nationals departing Israel by land via Jordan and Egypt.