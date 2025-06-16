WTO Secretary-General-elect affirms importance of localising advanced solutions in developing tourism products, destinations

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Shaikha Nasser Al Nuaimi, the Secretary-General-elect of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (WTO) for the 2026–2029 term, participated in the VivaTech 2025, the world's rendezvous for startups and leaders to celebrate innovation. The event concluded two days ago and witnessed wide international participation from decision-makers, business leaders, and innovation pioneers from around the world.

Al Nuaimi visited the UAE Pavilion at the exhibition, where she reviewed key projects and innovations presented by Emirati small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly those specialising in the tourism sector and related activities. She praised the digital products and services developed by these companies and their role in providing new solutions that benefit society.

During her meeting with Emirati entrepreneurs at the exhibition, Al Nuaimi emphasised the importance of localising advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in the development of hotel services and tourism destinations according to best global practices. She pointed out that technology has become a key element in offering exceptional tourism experiences, enhancing service quality for tourists, and boosting the competitiveness of the tourism sector.

She also toured several booths of international companies participating in the exhibition, which operate in fields such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and digital solutions. She viewed the latest innovations and technologies that are contributing to reshaping the future of the digital economy and smart tourism.