Pakistan's natural reserves hold million-dollar eco-tourism potential

ISLAMABAD,16th June, 2025 (WAM)-- Pakistan holds vast untapped potential in eco-tourism, with its 30 national parks, around 100 wildlife sanctuaries, and several major freshwater biodiversity sites capable of generating millions of dollars in annual revenue.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), which cited a report by tourism analyst Ubaid Saahil, sustainable development of infrastructure, training for local communities, and improved accessibility could transform remote regions into thriving tourist destinations.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s major eco-tourism destinations, including Khunjerab National Park on the China-Pakistan border, the high-altitude plains of Deosai National Park, Chitral National Park, and the lush green valleys of Murree and Abbottabad. Other prominent reserves include Ayubia National Park, Hingol National Park in Balochistan, the coastal and desert regions of Sindh and Balochistan, Lal Suhanra National Park in Punjab, Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad, and Neelum Valley in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The biodiverse Palas Valley National Park in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also highlighted.

It calls for strategic investment in eco-tourism to create livelihoods and enhance living standards across Pakistan’s rural landscapes.