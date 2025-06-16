Abdullah bin Zayed discusses overall regional developments with several foreign ministers over phone

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed, during telephone calls today with a number of world foreign ministers, the latest regional developments following the Israeli military targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The phone calls were conducted with Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan; Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy; Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye; Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary; and Asaad Al-Shibani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria.

During these discussions, the top diplomats examined the implications of the current situation on the region's security and stability.

The phone conversations also underscored the importance of supporting diplomatic solutions and dialogue in resolving crises in a way that contributes to maintaining regional and international peace and stability.