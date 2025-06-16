Five programmes launched under 'Impact Makers' initiative to train 250 content creators, journalists specialised in humanitarian & developmental issues

DUBAI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council has launched five programmes designed to train 250 content creators and journalists specialised in humanitarian and developmental affairs.

This comes as part of the "Impact Makers" initiative, launched by the Council under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Legacy Humanitarian Foundation.

The initiative is implemented in collaboration with the New Media Academy, the first of its kind dedicated to digital media innovation in the Middle East, and a subsidiary of the Visioneers Group, the UAE's largest platform for content management and development.

The initiative, set to be implemented this year, aims to train 250 content creators and journalists working in humanitarian journalism who are passionate about producing digital content focused on humanitarian initiatives and programmes.The training will enhance their capabilities in understanding and writing press releases that reflect humanitarian efforts, mastering various storytelling techniques tailored to different journalistic formats and publication mediums, and empowering them to deliver meaningful humanitarian content using advanced methods, thus effectively conveying humanitarian messages to broad audiences.

The Impact Makers initiative includes several training modules, beginning with the "Spokesperson Skills, Media Appearance, and Crisis Management in the Media" programme, the "Humanitarian Impact Journalism" programme, and the "Humanitarian Impact Content Creators" programme. The last of these will include two versions, one of which will be done in partnership with the Arab Youth Centre.



