Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Boehringer Ingelheim ink strategic partnership

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world's leading research-driven pharmaceutical companies.

This strategic partnership aims to advance scientific research and innovation, foster groundbreaking research and development, and cultivate an environment of scientific excellence, further cementing the emirate as the MENA region’s premier hub for healthcare, life sciences, and innovation.

In the presence of Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Ousama Alhaj, General Manager and Head of Human Pharma, Near East and UAE at BI, the agreement was signed during BIO International Convention in Boston at the Abu Dhabi Pavilion by Dr. Asma Al Mannaei, the Executive Director of the Health Life Sciences Sector at the DoH and Ghaleb Al Ahdab, Head of Public and Government Affairs, Near East and UAE at BI.

Through this strategic partnership, the two parties seek to strengthen the Emirate’s research ecosystem by facilitating access to and harnessing the capabilities of Boehringer Ingelheim’s OpnME platform.

Researchers, scientists, and innovators across Abu Dhabi will be able to leverage the platform’s cutting-edge data and resources to address critical biological challenges and accelerate scientific discovery.

Through four flagship programmes, Molecule to Order (M2O), Molecule for Collaboration (M4C), opn2EXPERTS (o2e) and opnTALENTS (o25), the platform empowers the research community with access to advanced compounds, collaborative opportunities, expert networks, and support for emerging talent. OpnME connects visionary researchers to champion transformative, research-driven medical innovation for generations to come.

Dr. Asma Al Mannaei said, “Our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim reflects our commitment to pioneering innovation and scientific research as part of our efforts to advance health outcomes and improve the quality of life for communities around the world.

We’re empowering Abu Dhabi researchers with the opnMe platform, an open portal offering top-tier pharmaceutical compounds, fostering collaboration and safeguarding researchers’ rights to their findings. This is about transforming our emirate into a global life sciences hub, speeding up breakthroughs, and building a healthier, resilient future for all.”

Ousama Alhaj said, “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are proud to partner with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) to empower the scientific community through our OpnMe platform. This collaboration supports research, innovation, and the next generation of researchers in the region.”