Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ambassador of El Salvador

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today received Gerardo Pérez Figueroa, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the UAE, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassador and discussed ways to strengthen relations between the UAE and the Republic of El Salvador across various sectors.

The meeting also addressed a number of issues of mutual interest.

Figueroa expressed his sincere appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm reception. He commended the UAE’s prominent regional and international stature, the bilateral cooperation, and the comprehensive development witnessed by the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.