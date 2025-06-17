Louvre Abu Dhabi welcomes National Cultural Treasure of Philippines ‘Una Bulaqueña’

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Louvre Abu Dhabi and the National Museum of the Philippines announced the unveiling of Una Bulaqueña, an iconic oil painting by Filipino artist Juan Luna, within the museum’s permanent galleries.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi, alongside Alfonso A. Ver, Ambassador of the Philippines in the UAE and Mr. Jorell M. Legaspi, Deputy Director-General of the National Museum of the Philippines.

This historic event marks the museum’s first direct collaboration with the National Museum of the Philippines and underscores a growing cultural dialogue between the two nations.

Declared a National Cultural Treasure in 2008, Una Bulaqueña is an exceptional loan and a rare display of the masterpiece outside of the Philippines. The artwork will remain on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi for one year, offering visitors a profound insight into Filipino identity, history, and artistic expression.

Al Mubarak said, “The showcasing of this very special artwork at Louvre Abu Dhabi is a testament to the museum’s vision of universality and global cultural exchange. Culture is what connects us, highlighting our shared humanity and fostering greater understanding between diverse people and societies around the globe. With this display of Una Bulaqueña, Abu Dhabi audiences will have the opportunity to discover a great deal about its cultural and art historical context, thereby learning more about the rich and fascinating history of the Philippines.”

Alfonso A. Ver highlighted the event as a testament to the strengthening of the bilateral relations between the Philippines and the UAE.

"The loan of Una Bulaqueña, a National Cultural Treasure painting by Juan Luna, shows the ever-deepening and dynamic bilateral relations of the two countries. This significant cultural exchange reflects our shared commitment to fostering understanding and cooperation through art. The Philippine Embassy is truly honored to witness this momentous occasion and reaffirms its commitment to promoting cultural dialogue between the Philippines and the UAE," Ambassador Ver said.

Painted by Juan Luna, one of the Philippines' most celebrated artists, Una Bulaqueña reflects his unique ability to merge European academic traditions with a deep sense of Filipino identity. Created in 1895 during the Spanish occupation of the Philippines, this masterpiece captures a poised young Filipina woman from Bulacan—a province known for its wealth, cultural refinement, and strong nationalist sentiment.

Dressed in traditional attire—camisa, saya (long skirt), pañuelo (neck cover), and tapis (knee-length overskirt)—the subject holds a fan and handkerchief, visual cues of dignity and social stature that reflect Spanish colonial influence. Her contemplative gaze and upright posture speak volumes about the pride, grace, and strength of the Filipino spirit. Luna’s choice to centre a Filipina—rather than a European noblewoman—challenges conventional notions of artistic hierarchy and reclaims representation during a time of colonial rule.

The painting’s presence at Louvre Abu Dhabi strengthens the museum’s commitment to cultural universality. Displayed between Auguste Renoir’s La Tasse de Chocolat (Cup of Chocolate), which features another enigmatic female figure, and Edouard Manet’s The Bohemian, Una Bulaqueña broadens the gallery’s display of modernity and portraiture.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, “Una Bulaqueña is more than a portrait—it is a powerful symbol of national identity and cultural pride. At Louvre Abu Dhabi, we are deeply honoured to bring this treasured masterpiece to the Arab world for the first time, in collaboration with the National Museum of the Philippines.

Juan Luna’s painting, with its quiet dignity and rootedness in Filipino heritage, resonates deeply with our mission as the cultural flagship of the UAE—to tell stories that cross borders, uphold identity, and expand understanding through art. This exceptional loan strengthens our universal narrative by placing Southeast Asia’s voice at the heart of our global dialogue.”

Meanwhile, Jorell Legaspi, Deputy Director-General for Museums of the National Museum of the Philippines, said, "While we at the National Museum feel a measure of wistfulness as we part with this beloved painting for the time being, the opportunity to share it with the diverse and vibrant audience of Abu Dhabi brings far greater joy.

This city, a global crossroads of ideas and cultures, offers a fitting setting for the appreciation of Luna’s genius—and of the broader contributions of Southeast Asian and Filipino art to the world’s cultural heritage. Beyond this, we are heartened by the thought that this painting will bring a sense of familiarity and belonging to thousands of Filipinos across the United Arab Emirates and the greater Middle East."

Una Bulaqueña was acquired by the National Museum of the Philippines and safeguarded through the tumultuous period of World War II, making its arrival in Abu Dhabi both an artistic and historic milestone. This remarkable oil painting will remain on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi until June 2026, providing visitors a unique opportunity to experience this masterpiece firsthand.

