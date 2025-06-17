UNWTO Secretary-General Elect meets French companies representatives

ABU DHABI, 17th June 2025 (WAM) -- Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, Secretary-General Elect of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) for the 2026–2029 term, affirmed that technology is a key pillar in the development of a sustainable and responsible tourism sector at both regional and global levels.

She underscored the pivotal role of technology in developing innovative tourism models based on global best practices.

During her meeting with representatives of leading French travel and tourism technology companies, Al Nowais highlighted that tourism enhances quality of life while respecting privacy, and contributes to delivering distinctive experiences for visitors and tourists from across the world.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of her participation in VivaTech 2025, an event focused on entrepreneurship and modern technology, held in Paris.

Al Nowais and the participating representatives discussed the future of innovation and advanced technologies in the tourism industry. She emphasised the importance of digital solutions in improving the efficiency of tourism services and enhancing the sector's readiness to keep pace with ongoing technological transformation.

She further stressed the importance of increasing private sector investment in the upcoming phase to develop smart digital solutions that promote tourism sustainability and help build an integrated digital infrastructure, thereby boosting operational efficiency across the sector.