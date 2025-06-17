Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews achievements, plans of ATLG Programme

ABU DHABI, 17th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has reviewed the key achievements and plans of the ATLG Programme, launched by the General Women's Union and Maqta Gateway, part of AD Ports Group, to support Emiratisation efforts and develop UAE National talent in the digital trade and logistics sector.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed was updated on the key achievements of the ATLG Programme since its launch in 2020, which include the training of 415 participants and the provision of more than 2,600 courses and 129,000 training hours. His Highness also met participants from the programme’s General and Kids tracks.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan further reviewed detailed plans for the future of the ATLG Programme, which include expansion into other GCC countries and launch of the Youth Path, which will be dedicated to equipping students in grades 10-12 with digital trade and logistics knowledge to forge successful careers.