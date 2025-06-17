EU requires €241 billion in nuclear investment to meet 2050 decarbonisation goals

BRUSSELS, 17th June 2025 (WAM) -- The European Commission has projected a need for €241 billion in nuclear investments by 2050 to deliver on EU Member States’ nuclear energy plans and achieve long-term energy decarbonisation goals.

This estimate, published in the Commission’s eighth nuclear illustrative programme (PINC), outlines the EU’s strategy for balancing industrial competitiveness, energy security, and climate commitments under the REPowerEU Plan and Clean Industrial Deal.

Currently, nuclear power contributes approximately 23% of EU electricity, but with a mixed outlook across member states—some phasing out nuclear while others are expanding. The EU anticipates nuclear capacity rising from 98 GW today to 109 GW by 2050, or up to 144 GW in an optimistic delivery scenario.

With more than 90% of electricity projected to come from decarbonised sources by 2040, nuclear will continue to serve as a critical complement to renewables in the EU’s evolving energy mix.

To meet these targets, the Commission emphasises the need for blended financing approaches, combining public and private investment with risk-mitigation mechanisms to stimulate investor confidence and support strategic deployment.