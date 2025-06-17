Sharjah Ruler appoints Secretary-General of SCHESR

SHARJAH, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree regarding the transfer, promotion, and appointment of a Secretary-General for the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research (SCHESR).

According to the Decree, Dr Aisha Mohammed Obeid Boukhater Al Shamsi, Director of the Admissions and Registration Department at the University of Sharjah, is transferred to SCHESR, promoted to the rank of Director-General under the Special Jobs System in the Government of Sharjah, and appointed as Secretary-General of the Council.