ICP activates business continuity plan for smooth passenger flow at airports

ABU DHABI, 17th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security (ICP) has confirmed it has taken all necessary steps to guarantee continuous airport operations across the UAE. This includes close coordination with all operational entities to address the fallout from recent regional and political developments that led to airspace closures in certain countries. The primary goal is to ensure the safety and smooth movement of passengers without compromising service quality.

The ICP clarified that its approved emergency business continuity plan was immediately activated when these events unfolded. This ensures operational flexibility and minimises potential disruptions to travel, especially given the airspace closures by some nations. The plan encompassed precise operational and regulatory procedures, executed in collaboration with strategic partners.

To maintain peak readiness and immediate responsiveness, the Authority has bolstered airport field teams with qualified personnel and robust operational capabilities, available 24/7.

Furthermore, the ICP is coordinating with all relevant operational bodies to manage the situations of stranded passengers, ensuring they receive vital support such as temporary accommodation, logistical services, and accurate information.

The ICP also stated that a streamlined system for passenger entry into UAE airports has been implemented, aligning with current operational needs. Direct guidance is being provided to passengers by support teams, with immediate coordination with airlines in the UAE for flight rescheduling.

The Authority commended passengers for their cooperation and understanding during these exceptional regional circumstances. It reiterated its unwavering commitment to undertaking all necessary measures to guarantee the security and safety of all travelers under any conditions or emergencies. This support is rooted in authentic Emirati values, proactive service standards, and comprehensive crisis and emergency management plans, ultimately ensuring the seamless delivery of services for both arriving and departing passengers according to the highest international standards and practices.