Sharjah Ruler chairs meeting on higher education strategy

SHARJAH, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, chaired the second meeting of the permanent executive committee of the Sharjah Higher Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research on Tuesday morning at the University City.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan welcomed the committee members and emphasised the council’s role in the coming years, following his directives to correct administrative concepts, improve university governance, and implement strategic planning.

The committee discussed various topics and future plans, including the council’s work report, organisational structure, strategy, subcommittees, academic staff promotion and evaluation criteria, as well as research and innovation affairs.

The committee also reviewed university admission conditions, the diversity of academic programmes, and main and specialised fields to ensure they meet labour market demands and students’ interests.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan approved the preliminary budget for the remaining period of the year, amounting to AED 18 million, alongside endorsing the council’s new logo and headquarters at the University City.

He directed the committee to oversee scholarship affairs in Sharjah’s higher education institutions, adopting governance frameworks and coordinating between universities and scholarship providers—governmental, semi-governmental, and private.

New scholarship standards for postgraduate studies were approved, similar to those for bachelor’s degrees. Sharjah students registered with the emirate and with a monthly income below AED50,000 will receive full scholarships, while those with higher incomes will benefit from 50% fee grants.

Full scholarships will continue for groups such as children of imams and students with disabilities, funded by the Emiri Diwan. Universities and academies will offer special discounts to other categories like high achievers in academics, sports, research, and other fields.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mansour bin Nasar, Head of the Sharjah Government Legal Department and committee rapporteur; Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; Professor Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah and Director of Sharjah Academy for Space Sciences and Astronomy; and Dr Mohammed Yousuf Baniyas, Adviser for Higher Education at Sharjah Private Education Authority.