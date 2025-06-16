Emirates Drug Establishment holds second board meeting of 2025

ABU DHABI, 16th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of the Emirates Drugs Establishment (EDE) has held its second meeting of 2025, chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Chairman of EDE Board of Directors, to review the latest developments in the implementation of its strategic plan.

The meeting discussed ways to develop a high-tech medical sciences sector, strengthen sustainable pharmaceutical security and support national readiness and address future health challenges.

In addition to addressing the progress made in developing the regulatory and legislative framework, the gathering also reviewed ongoing efforts to align regulatory and industrial pathways to accelerate access to innovative therapies.

Present at the meeting were Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat, Vice Chairwoman of the Board, Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General, as well as Dr. Essa Kazim, Badr Salim Al Olama, Dr. Amer Sharif, Dr. Farhan Malik, Professor Chris Evans, and Salama Haj Al Awadhi.

During the session, the Board was briefed on the progress of national pharmaceutical manufacturers and medical supply producers and reviewed initiatives aimed at supporting local manufacturing, empowering the private sector, and advancing the localisation of advanced technologies in pharmaceutical production. It also explored how to further reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for advanced industrial capabilities.

Board members also discussed ways to develop digital systems that can improve the efficiency of registering and evaluating medical products. They reviewed proposed enhancements to the smart pricing system, product tracking mechanisms, and pharmacovigilance systems in order to strengthen supply chain efficiency and ensure the continuous availability of essential medicines in the UAE market.

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi said, “The Emirates Drug Establishment is committed to implementing its comprehensive strategy aimed at ensuring pharmaceutical security and elevating health services across the country. Our efforts will continue to be focused on enhancing regulatory frameworks, providing technical support to local manufacturers, promoting investment in research and development, and forging new avenues for scientific collaboration with leading international institutions.

“At the Establishment, we are keen not only to expand local manufacturing capabilities and attract high-quality investments but also to develop a flexible, forward-looking regulatory environment that strengthens the UAE’s competitiveness on both the regional and global stage. We will spare no effort to accelerate the transition to an advanced pharmaceutical model that prioritises innovation, rapid access to new treatments, and rigorous standards of safety and quality.

"Our vision at the Establishment aligns perfectly with the UAE’s commitment to diversifying its economy and developing a knowledge- and technology-driven healthcare system. In the next phase, we will double our efforts to strengthen international partnerships, promote intellectual property protection, and build a robust digital infrastructure for the registration and evaluation of medicines, thereby solidifying the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for pharmaceutical innovation."

For her part, Dr. Fatima Al Kaabi emphasised that the meeting discussed key priorities for the next phase, most notably the adoption of a fast-track pathway for product registration, as well as how to support research and specialised studies and accelerate efforts to elevate the quality of national pharmaceutical industries. These initiatives are set to enhance the UAE’s position as a global hub for safe and advanced medical and therapeutic technologies.

Dr. Al Kaabi also stressed that the EDE is committed to empowering talent, developing national pharmaceutical policies, and enhancing systems for pricing and strategic stock management to meet the evolving needs of the healthcare sector.

She noted that the ultimate goal is to establish a national pharmaceutical model driven by organizational excellence, streamlined procedures, and a fully integrated digital system that ensures the efficient and sustainable availability of medicines and medical supplies.

During the meeting, Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi called for intensifying efforts to enhance digital and regulatory platforms, strengthen partnerships with leading local and international centres of excellence, and adopt flexible, sustainable mechanisms that drive continuous innovation and support the Establishment’s mission to build a secure and future-ready pharmaceutical sector.