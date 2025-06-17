Mohammed Al Sharqi meets Chairman of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry

FUJAIRAH, 17th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met today at the Emiri Court with Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince of Fujairah stressed the importance of strengthening a comprehensive developmental environment in the emirate and providing the necessary foundations to ensure sustainable economic and investment growth across all sectors.

He emphasised how these efforts support national strategies and long-term development goals.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to develop the emirate’s economic infrastructure and promote public-private partnerships through innovative initiatives that enhance economic sustainability and bolster the UAE’s regional and global competitiveness.

The Crown Prince was briefed on the Chamber’s key projects and initiatives aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He also reviewed the Chamber’s future plans to boost trade and open new avenues for investment in Fujairah.

The meeting also included a presentation of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s 2024 Annual Report, which highlighted major local and international participations that have contributed to strengthening commercial relations and attracting investment to the emirate.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah also praised the ongoing efforts and initiatives of the Fujairah Chamber, emphasising the importance of continuing to work in line with strategic visions that align with the emirate’s long-term aspirations.

He also stressed that these efforts play a vital role in cementing Fujairah’s position as an advanced economic hub and an attractive destination for investment.