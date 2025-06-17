Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of 45th cohort of Al Mawakeb Schools in Dubai

DUBAI, 17th June 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the graduation ceremony of the 45th cohort of students from Al Mawakeb Schools.

The ceremony took place at the Al Khawaneej campus in Dubai, in the presence of a large number of parents, faculty members, and administrators, along with Retired Major General Sharafuddin Mohamed Hussein Sharaf, representing the school’s Board of Directors, and Adonis Nasr, member of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Al Mawakeb Schools.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and their families, expressing his pride in this significant milestone, which reflects the fruit of their dedication and perseverance.

He emphasised the vital role of education in shaping individuals and societies, and in building a more promising and sustainable future.

The ceremony marked the graduation of 574 Grade 12 students who successfully completed their high school education, raising the number of Al Mawakeb alumni since its founding in 1979 to over 15,000 students.

Representing more than 90 nationalities, the student body reflects the school’s identity as a leading educational institution rooted in cultural diversity and academic distinction.

During the event, Alissar Nabil Nasr, Chief Academic Officer of Al Mawakeb Schools, delivered a heartfelt and thought-provoking speech.

She offered the graduates a series of values-based reflections, encouraging them to embrace lifelong learning and to carry with them the principles of love, compassion, humility, and belonging.

She said, “Always seek out the spaces where your giving can make a real impact in elevating society. Learning knows no age, nor is it limited by need—it is a wide path to a greater purpose: the success of the human being within you. Don’t chase high ranks or material gain as an end in itself; rather, let your knowledge be your mission, and your responsibility to share it with others.”

She added, “Practice the art of love in your daily actions and words. Cherish your families, they are your strength and foundation. Be loyal to your homeland not just through identity papers, but through selfless giving. Let learning be your lifelong habit, and knowledge your door to growth and positive impact.”

Nasr also highlighted the importance of humility and collaboration in learning, stressing that societies lacking in virtue and ethics have no lasting foundation. “Ethics are the essence of any entity that aspires to grow and thrive,” she noted, urging the graduates to carry forward their knowledge with courage, sincerity, and a sense of duty.

The principals of the three Al Mawakeb campuses, Al Garhoud, Al Barsha, and Al Khawaneej—also addressed the graduates with messages of pride and encouragement.

They noted that this graduation comes during the “Year of Community” in the UAE, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to family values, social cohesion, and civic responsibility. They urged students to stay true to their values, and to understand that success requires persistence, effort, and continuous self-development.

The ceremony concluded with the awarding of certificates and group photos, in a joyful atmosphere filled with pride and celebration. It was a memorable day for the graduates and their families, one that highlighted the strong bond between Al Mawakeb Schools and its vibrant educational community.