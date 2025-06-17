Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours new headquarters of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy

ABU DHABI, 17th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has toured the new headquarters of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy (ADMA), part of AD Ports Group. ADMA specialises in training and qualifying national talent for careers in the maritime industry.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled reviewed the ADMA campus and its advanced educational facilities and services.

He was briefed on the academy’s core training and qualification programmes, which integrate theoretical with practical on-board training and state-of-the-art simulation, to prepare graduates for a wide range of roles, in collaboration with AD Ports Group’s local, regional and international partners.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled highlighted ADMA’s integral role in supporting the maritime sector and further enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy across key industries, particularly in maritime shipping and logistics, by equipping the sector with top-tier talent, expertise, and advanced technological innovations and smart solutions.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group; and Dr Yasser Al Wahedi, President of ADMA.

AD Ports Group established ADMA to support the maritime sector with highly qualified personnel and further strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for maritime education, training, research and innovation.

The academy delivers high-quality academic and training programmes designed to prepare both national and international talent for careers in the maritime sector. Key disciplines include shipping and maritime operations, marine engineering technology, marine engineering, electro-marine engineering, maritime supply management, and supply and shipping management, in addition to senior officer and senior engineer programmes.

ADMA also provides a wide range of technical and corporate training courses tailored to meet the diverse needs of the maritime sector. Technical courses cover simulation systems, supply chain management, and short maritime courses. Corporate courses cover human resources, customised corporate development programmes, project and risk management, and financial and accounting training.

In addition to its educational mandate, the academy is actively involved in maritime research and development, offering practical solutions such as intelligent business monitoring systems, smart security systems, and smart vessel technologies.

ADMA holds seven patents registered with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. These include an AI system that predicts earthquakes by monitoring marine life, an AI system that analyses satellite data to detect carbon emissions, a portable AI-enabled drone detector with a five-kilometre range, and an AI system that monitors concentration levels and psychological stress among trainees.