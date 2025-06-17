Saud bin Saqr briefed on strategy of National Library and Archives

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 17th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, said that preserving the nation’s documentary record is a cornerstone of safeguarding national identity and strengthening public awareness of the UAE’s rich heritage and cultural legacy.

This came during a meeting at Saqr bin Mohammed Palace, where H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr received Dr Abdulla Majid Al Ali, Director-General of the National Library and Archives, in the presence of several senior officials.

RAK Ruler was briefed on the institution’s long-term strategic plan, which focuses on preserving the UAE’s documentary heritage.

He commended the National Library and Archives for its pivotal role as a national centre for maintaining the country’s collective memory and solidifying its cultural and intellectual legacy.

The discussion included an overview of the 2023–2032 institutional strategy, which outlines key priorities such as enhancing digital archiving tools, launching innovative initiatives to build a knowledge-driven society, and strengthening the institution’s role in documentation and research both locally and globally.

H.H. Sheikh Saud praised the ongoing efforts to develop an advanced system for document and knowledge preservation, emphasising that investing in archival science and knowledge is fundamental to supporting comprehensive and sustainable development and ensuring the country’s memory is preserved for future generations.

Dr Abdulla Majid Al Ali expressed his deep appreciation for H.H. Sheikh Saud’s continuous support. He drew attention to the institution’s commitment to implementing its strategic vision through an integrated institutional approach guided by the directives of the wise leadership, with the goal of enhancing the UAE’s global standing in the fields of archiving and knowledge preservation.