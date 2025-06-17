UAE condemns attack on Yelewata in Nigeria

ABU DHABI, 17th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the attack that targeted Yelewata in Benue State in Nigeria, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of more than 150 innocent people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincerest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Nigeria over this heinous and cowardly attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.